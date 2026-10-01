81 citations on the first day of the new e-moped regulations

Ten E-Mopeds Immediately Towed

On the very first day, the Linz police took a closer look and didn’t just issue warnings. The results of the “launch crackdown”—which, by the way, was carried out by just one patrol crew—were 81 citations for driving without a license plate, without registration, or without insurance. In addition, six on-the-spot fines were issued for failing to wear a helmet—four more citations were issued to helmet refusers who refused to acknowledge their offense. Eight riders did not have a driver’s license, and a total of ten e-moped riders who were stopped had to leave their vehicles behind.