During a raid in Linz
81 citations on the first day of the new e-moped regulations
New rules for the use of electric mopeds have been in effect since October 1. In short: They are no longer legally classified as bicycles. On the very first day, the Linz police checked for compliance with the rules and issued 81 citations.
Vehicles in the affected L1e-B class are two-wheeled light motorcycles. This category may also include electrically powered vehicles. According to the ÖAMTC, key characteristics include: two wheels, a seat, a motorized drive, a maximum design speed of no more than 45 km/h, and, for electric vehicles, a maximum continuous rated power of generally no more than four kilowatts.
There are still exceptions regarding seat height, and because there are so many different electric mopeds on the market, there are simply no checklists available for owners to use. What is certain is that any vehicle falling under the L1e-B class must be registered.
In addition, e-mopeds are no longer allowed to use bicycle lanes; this was permitted until the end of September.
Ten E-Mopeds Immediately Towed
On the very first day, the Linz police took a closer look and didn’t just issue warnings. The results of the “launch crackdown”—which, by the way, was carried out by just one patrol crew—were 81 citations for driving without a license plate, without registration, or without insurance. In addition, six on-the-spot fines were issued for failing to wear a helmet—four more citations were issued to helmet refusers who refused to acknowledge their offense. Eight riders did not have a driver’s license, and a total of ten e-moped riders who were stopped had to leave their vehicles behind.
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