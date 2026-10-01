EU Tightens Controversial Deportation Rules

The central topic of the interior ministers’ meeting was the events in Ceuta: The goal is to be better able to respond to large, unexpected migration flows—such as those from Morocco to the Spanish exclave at the end of July—even in crisis situations. To this end, cooperation with third countries is to be strengthened and a dedicated EU crisis response mechanism established. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced this in her State of the Union address.

“The mass rush on Ceuta has nothing to do with asylum”

We need to consider “whether new regulations are needed here,” Karner said with regard to Ceuta. As early as 2022, the minister called for a return directive at the European level to enable EU member states to swiftly turn back individuals who are clearly not entitled to protection directly at the border, without conducting a thorough review of their asylum applications. This proposal is now the subject of intense debate.