Red Showdown: Doskozil to Attend SPÖ State Leaders’ Summit

Reunion with Babler and Ludwig

This adds an extra layer of tension to Sunday’s SPÖ showdown, during which the process of replacing Andreas Babler as SPÖ leader could be set in motion. For the first time in a long while, Babler and Doskozil will be reunited at a committee meeting. It will also be the first time in a long while that the powerful Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig and Doskozil will sit at the same table—twice. Doskozil had stepped back from the party’s leadership bodies—and was even absent from the federal party convention due to illness.