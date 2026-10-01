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The meeting is set to be even more contentious

Red Showdown: Doskozil to Attend SPÖ State Leaders’ Summit

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01.10.2026 11:15
Doskozil will attend the state leaders’ summit on Sunday.
Doskozil will attend the state leaders’ summit on Sunday.(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Von Nikolaus Frings

The showdown within the SPÖ scheduled for Sunday is becoming increasingly tense: As the “Krone” has learned, Burgenland’s SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil will also travel to the state summits in the federal capital. The governor did not want to preempt any details regarding the agenda.

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“Is Hans Peter Doskozil coming, or isn’t he?” party members across Austria were asking themselves in light of the two SPÖ state summits scheduled for Sunday in Vienna. As the “Krone” has now learned, the powerful SPÖ leader will once again take part in a meeting of SPÖ leaders in Vienna this time. His office confirmed this on Thursday morning. 

Reunion with Babler and Ludwig
This adds an extra layer of tension to Sunday’s SPÖ showdown, during which the process of replacing Andreas Babler as SPÖ leader could be set in motion. For the first time in a long while, Babler and Doskozil will be reunited at a committee meeting. It will also be the first time in a long while that the powerful Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig and Doskozil will sit at the same table—twice. Doskozil had stepped back from the party’s leadership bodies—and was even absent from the federal party convention due to illness.

Doskozil will attend the state leaders’ summit on Sunday.
Doskozil will attend the state leaders’ summit on Sunday.(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

Sunday will mark the big reunion. As reported, the federal states plan to “coordinate” with one another ahead of their meeting with Babler at 4:00 p.m. Around 2:00 p.m.—that is, immediately before the meeting with Babler—all nine state party leaders intend to consult with one another. The plan was to hold this “pre-summit” at Vienna City Hall. However, since that—like so much else in the SPÖ—became public in advance, they are now likely to retreat to a location away from City Hall. 

State Governor Remains Tight-lipped
As for the substance of the meeting, Doskozil doesn’t want to reveal his hand before his trip to Vienna. What is known, however, is his clear criticism of his former challenger, Andreas Babler. And the state governor has also emphasized on several occasions recently that he does not intend to support Babler’s current challenger, Gerhard Zeiler. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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