Lenzing Needs Money for Restructuring

Fiber Production in Burgenland to Be Discontinued

Lenzing is pursuing a new strategy to expand its nonwovens business and focus on premium market segments such as Tencel in its textile business. The pulp and biorefinery businesses are also to be strengthened. At the same time, the Group is withdrawing from the business of standard fibers for textile applications. As part of the group’s strategic realignment—following several difficult years—fiber production in Burgenland will therefore be discontinued by the end of 2026. In England, production will wind down in 2027. As a result, approximately 2,000 jobs will be lost at Lenzing worldwide.