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"Hanging in the Air"

After Building Collapse: Restaurant Fears for Its Future

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01.10.2026 05:30
The Brezl Gwölb restaurant has been closed since the partial collapse of the building on ...
The Brezl Gwölb restaurant has been closed since the partial collapse of the building on Färbergasse.(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Porträt von Lisa Schinagl
Von Lisa Schinagl

The accident in downtown Vienna—where the ceilings on three floors of a residential building collapsed—claimed one life and left one person seriously injured last week. Many questions remain unanswered—including for the restaurant owner in the building across the street.

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About a week ago, the multi-family building on Färbergasse in downtown Vienna partially collapsed. Several people were injured; an 85-year-old former mathematician who was active in the Evangelical Church was reported missing and was recovered dead only after several days. Since then, investigations into the cause have been underway.

It is also unclear who will cover the damages and when renovation work can begin. First and foremost, the accident site must be secured. To this end, the building inspectorate is developing a safety plan, which, however, must be approved by the district attorney’s office.

Residents must wait—as must the restaurant owner
The residents of the building on Färbergasse, who are now staying elsewhere, must therefore be patient. This includes the owner of the Brezl Gwölb restaurant in the Ledererhof across the street.

“Economic Threat”
Due to the collapse, the restaurant had to temporarily close for safety reasons. So far, so understandable. But owner Nicole Eccli is frustrated by the lack of predictability. “I call every day and ask when I can reopen,” she says.

For her small family-run business, the current situation is “a major economic threat,” she says. “Nine employees and I have been left in limbo for days,” Eccli says. She hopes to receive compensation for the loss of revenue. She has already hired a lawyer.

When asked, the building inspectorate cited an ongoing investigation. The establishment in question can only be reopened once the building has been successfully secured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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