Will the Greens Soon Be Knocking on Your Door, Too?

The provincial councilor enlisted some support for the effort, as federal spokesperson Leonore Gewessler and Linz City Councilwoman Eva Schobesberger were also part of the group. Why are the Greens—as well as representatives of the SPÖ—doing this? In an interview with the “Krone,” Kaineder says: “We want to know what’s bothering Upper Austrians. What’s on their minds, what’s troubling them, and where they expect change.”