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Election Campaign in Upper Austria

Will the Greens Soon Be Knocking on Your Door, Too?

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30.09.2026 19:16
Official start of the tour: Kaineder, Schobesberger, and Gewessler (left).
Official start of the tour: Kaineder, Schobesberger, and Gewessler (left).(Bild: Grüne OÖ)
Porträt von Robert Loy
Von Robert Loy

Like the SPÖ, the Greens are now also focusing on door-to-door canvassing in Upper Austria ahead of the state election in a year: Lead candidate Stefan Kaineder, federal spokesperson Leonore Gewessler, and their team want to hear directly from people about what’s bothering them.

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Don’t be surprised if the doorbell suddenly rings: If this trend continues, by the time of the election in the fall of 2027, every single Upper Austrian will have received a visit from a politician: After SPÖ Chairman and Provincial Councilor Martin Winkler has completed more than 200 door-to-door tours so far, the provincial Greens are now launching a similar campaign.

As part of their fall campaign and to kick off the election campaign, party representatives led by Provincial Spokesperson Stefan Kaineder set out in teams for the first time on Wednesday to engage in conversation with Upper Austrians.

The provincial councilor enlisted some support for the effort, as federal spokesperson Leonore Gewessler and Linz City Councilwoman Eva Schobesberger were also part of the group. Why are the Greens—as well as representatives of the SPÖ—doing this? In an interview with the “Krone,” Kaineder says: “We want to know what’s bothering Upper Austrians. What’s on their minds, what’s troubling them, and where they expect change.”

The Green Party is well aware that a door-to-door tour won’t sit well with everyone they visit. Kaineder says: “We won’t always see eye to eye. But that’s exactly the point: talking to one another, taking different experiences seriously, and showing what we stand for.”

However, the campaign isn’t limited to our state. Leonore Gewessler plans to travel throughout Austria. She says, “We want to make life easier again. We won’t let them take away our hope,” she says, criticizing the federal government. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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