Former Bailiff Receives Ten-Month Suspended Sentence

Defendant Cited a Conspiracy and Misunderstandings

The defendant had denied the allegations and suggested that they were the result of a conspiracy or misunderstandings. One of the victims had described how, when she was unable to pay, he had said to her: “There are other ways to resolve this.” The man defended himself by saying this was not meant in a sexual context. He attempted to explain the DNA traces found all over one victim’s body by claiming he had coughed.