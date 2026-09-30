Team-building from 9,000 km away in Japan

New Coach Satisfied So Far

The Linz women also have a new coach in Radek Krpac—who has been very satisfied with their progress so far: “Of course, at the beginning, you could tell that things needed to settle in with a new coach and a few new players. But by now, I think the ladies have a pretty good idea of how I tick and what I prioritize in training and during matches. We’re all looking forward to things finally getting serious on Saturday.” Before that, the team secured a new sponsor.