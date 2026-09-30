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Linz Volleyball Player

Team-building from 9,000 km away in Japan

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30.09.2026 17:21
Got to know her Linz teammates particularly well: Haruka Sugimoto from Japan.
Got to know her Linz teammates particularly well: Haruka Sugimoto from Japan.(Bild: VCU)
Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Von Oliver Gaisbauer

A new coach and many new players: The Linz AG Steelvolleys kick off the domestic volleyball season on Saturday as a hot title contender with a completely revamped roster. The team from the “Steel City” is also relying on a Japanese libero who was integrated into the team from 9,000 km away.

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“After the regular season, we thought we’d be champions.” But for chairman Christoph Hemmelmayr and the Linz AG Steelvolleys—last season’s cup champions—things turned out differently in the league, culminating in a bitter 2-3 semifinal loss to Graz. Now Linz is making a fresh start in the Women’s AVL, where Inzing has taken the place of PSV Salzburg, which voluntarily withdrew: The season kicks off this Saturday with a home game in Kleinmünchen against Purgstall!

New head coach Radek Krpac (right) is leading the Linz girls on a quest for the title.
New head coach Radek Krpac (right) is leading the Linz girls on a quest for the title.(Bild: Oliver Gaisbauer)

Goal: at least a spot in the final!
While Linz is once again sitting out international competition this year for financial reasons, the chairman for the league and cup states: “We want to reach at least one final and make it into the top 3 in the league.” Captain Carmen Raab adds: “I’m also keeping a close eye on Hartberg, Graz, and Eisenerz. In any case, we have a really cool team.”

The Steelvolleys 2026/27 Team
The Steelvolleys 2026/27 Team(Bild: Linz AG Steelvolleys)

New Coach Satisfied So Far
The Linz women also have a new coach in Radek Krpac—who has been very satisfied with their progress so far: “Of course, at the beginning, you could tell that things needed to settle in with a new coach and a few new players. But by now, I think the ladies have a pretty good idea of how I tick and what I prioritize in training and during matches. We’re all looking forward to things finally getting serious on Saturday.” Before that, the team secured a new sponsor.

Carmen Raab (left), Sophia Deisl (right), and the rest of the team have gained a new sponsor in ...
Carmen Raab (left), Sophia Deisl (right), and the rest of the team have gained a new sponsor in “alovea.”(Bild: Oliver Gaisbauer)

New Sponsor
The Steelvolleys are now partnering with “alovea.” But it wasn’t just a sponsor who joined the team before the season started—shortly before that, Haruka Sugimoto, who most recently played college volleyball in the U.S., also joined. “She’s a strong libero; she’ll fit in quickly,” said Coach Radek Krpac about the 23-year-old, who arrived just this week but already knows her team: Sugimoto had joined team-building events via video from Japan, 9,000 km away: “That worked out great.”

  • AVL Women, Round 1, Friday: Trofaiach vs. Klagenfurt. Saturday: Linz AG Steelvolleys – Purgstall (SportNMS Kleinmünchen, 7 p.m.), Bisamberg-Hollabrunn – Hartberg, St. Pölten – Sokol/Post, Graz – Mils.
  •  NEW SIGNINGS FOR LINZ AG STEELVOLLEYS: Viktoria Graf (Austria), Kristine Leskinovica (Latvia), Silvie Pavlova (Czech Republic), Haruka Sugimoto (Japan). – Promoted from the second team: Teresa Briefeneder, Juli Korkmaz, Ena Camdzic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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