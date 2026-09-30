Linz Volleyball Player
Team-building from 9,000 km away in Japan
A new coach and many new players: The Linz AG Steelvolleys kick off the domestic volleyball season on Saturday as a hot title contender with a completely revamped roster. The team from the “Steel City” is also relying on a Japanese libero who was integrated into the team from 9,000 km away.
“After the regular season, we thought we’d be champions.” But for chairman Christoph Hemmelmayr and the Linz AG Steelvolleys—last season’s cup champions—things turned out differently in the league, culminating in a bitter 2-3 semifinal loss to Graz. Now Linz is making a fresh start in the Women’s AVL, where Inzing has taken the place of PSV Salzburg, which voluntarily withdrew: The season kicks off this Saturday with a home game in Kleinmünchen against Purgstall!
Goal: at least a spot in the final!
While Linz is once again sitting out international competition this year for financial reasons, the chairman for the league and cup states: “We want to reach at least one final and make it into the top 3 in the league.” Captain Carmen Raab adds: “I’m also keeping a close eye on Hartberg, Graz, and Eisenerz. In any case, we have a really cool team.”
New Coach Satisfied So Far
The Linz women also have a new coach in Radek Krpac—who has been very satisfied with their progress so far: “Of course, at the beginning, you could tell that things needed to settle in with a new coach and a few new players. But by now, I think the ladies have a pretty good idea of how I tick and what I prioritize in training and during matches. We’re all looking forward to things finally getting serious on Saturday.” Before that, the team secured a new sponsor.
New Sponsor
The Steelvolleys are now partnering with “alovea.” But it wasn’t just a sponsor who joined the team before the season started—shortly before that, Haruka Sugimoto, who most recently played college volleyball in the U.S., also joined. “She’s a strong libero; she’ll fit in quickly,” said Coach Radek Krpac about the 23-year-old, who arrived just this week but already knows her team: Sugimoto had joined team-building events via video from Japan, 9,000 km away: “That worked out great.”
- AVL Women, Round 1, Friday: Trofaiach vs. Klagenfurt. Saturday: Linz AG Steelvolleys – Purgstall (SportNMS Kleinmünchen, 7 p.m.), Bisamberg-Hollabrunn – Hartberg, St. Pölten – Sokol/Post, Graz – Mils.
- NEW SIGNINGS FOR LINZ AG STEELVOLLEYS: Viktoria Graf (Austria), Kristine Leskinovica (Latvia), Silvie Pavlova (Czech Republic), Haruka Sugimoto (Japan). – Promoted from the second team: Teresa Briefeneder, Juli Korkmaz, Ena Camdzic.
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