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At an Uninhabited Farm

Animal rights activists uncovered “horror” in a cowshed

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29.09.2026 17:19
The stalls at the uninhabited farm in the Braunau district were full of feces.
The stalls at the uninhabited farm in the Braunau district were full of feces.(Bild: RespekTiere)
Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Von Jürgen Pachner

The footage taken by animal rights activists over the weekend in the barn of an uninhabited farm near Mattighofen is shocking and heartbreaking. To avoid upsetting readers, the “Krone” deliberately chose not to publish the most graphic images. “The conditions we encountered were devastating. We alerted the police,” explains Tom Putzgruber, spokesperson for the organization RespekTiere.

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Some of the cows were reportedly standing in manure and slurry up to their knees. Furthermore, there were reportedly too many animals crammed into a single area in the bull-fattening section. No drinking water sources were observed either.

“No Access to Water or Feed”
“At least one of the cows was wearing a leg shackle; another had its head tied so tightly that it had no access to water or feed and was forced to stand at an angle,” Putzgruber criticizes. A bovine embryo was found in a freezer, and the milking parlor was also extremely dirty. “I wonder how heavily contaminated with germs the milk produced here is?”

One of the cows had its head tightly tied.
One of the cows had its head tightly tied.(Bild: RespekTiere)

Behind the barn were two large manure pits that were apparently unsecured. “If a person or animal falls in there, they have no chance of survival.” Furthermore, a female dog suffering from a broken and poorly healed foot had been living on the farm for years. Putzgruber also filed a complaint about this with the animal welfare ombudswoman.

The manure pits were completely unsecured.
The manure pits were completely unsecured.(Bild: RespekTiere)

Animal Welfare Inspection Initiated
Following the police’s on-site inspection, the Braunau District Administration (BH) ordered an animal welfare inspection by the official veterinarian on Monday. The veterinarian identified deficiencies that must be addressed urgently. “We have mandated measures for the owner that must be implemented within a short timeframe,” confirms BH Vice Chairman Thomas Gut.

The removal of feces, the provision of dry resting areas, and hoof care must be addressed immediately. Gut: “If this is ignored, it will result in criminal charges.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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