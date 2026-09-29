At an Uninhabited Farm
Animal rights activists uncovered “horror” in a cowshed
The footage taken by animal rights activists over the weekend in the barn of an uninhabited farm near Mattighofen is shocking and heartbreaking. To avoid upsetting readers, the “Krone” deliberately chose not to publish the most graphic images. “The conditions we encountered were devastating. We alerted the police,” explains Tom Putzgruber, spokesperson for the organization RespekTiere.
Some of the cows were reportedly standing in manure and slurry up to their knees. Furthermore, there were reportedly too many animals crammed into a single area in the bull-fattening section. No drinking water sources were observed either.
“No Access to Water or Feed”
“At least one of the cows was wearing a leg shackle; another had its head tied so tightly that it had no access to water or feed and was forced to stand at an angle,” Putzgruber criticizes. A bovine embryo was found in a freezer, and the milking parlor was also extremely dirty. “I wonder how heavily contaminated with germs the milk produced here is?”
Behind the barn were two large manure pits that were apparently unsecured. “If a person or animal falls in there, they have no chance of survival.” Furthermore, a female dog suffering from a broken and poorly healed foot had been living on the farm for years. Putzgruber also filed a complaint about this with the animal welfare ombudswoman.
Animal Welfare Inspection Initiated
Following the police’s on-site inspection, the Braunau District Administration (BH) ordered an animal welfare inspection by the official veterinarian on Monday. The veterinarian identified deficiencies that must be addressed urgently. “We have mandated measures for the owner that must be implemented within a short timeframe,” confirms BH Vice Chairman Thomas Gut.
The removal of feces, the provision of dry resting areas, and hoof care must be addressed immediately. Gut: “If this is ignored, it will result in criminal charges.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.