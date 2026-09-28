State Government Approves Airport Purchase

Purchase price may still change

The purchase price in this matter is largely symbolic and could even drop to as low as a single euro. This is because parts of the soil on the airport grounds will likely need to be remediated, as they were damaged in the past—in part due to the use of firefighting foam containing so-called PFAS “forever chemicals.” Depending on how much this remediation costs and whether it receives funding, the purchase price could still drop significantly. In return, however, the city of Linz will receive additional payments if the state profitably resells its shares in the airport over the next five years.