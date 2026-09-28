Loacker has now secured his 27,000-euro job

Appointment Also Controversial Here

Even in Austria itself, the appointment was anything but uncontroversial. In the local hearing, Loacker prevailed over the incumbent, Helga Berger. Helmut Berger, who was originally the top candidate and a longtime head of the parliamentary budget office, had to withdraw for health reasons. Helga Berger originally came from the Freedom Party camp. She later found support from the ÖVP, which nominated her—ultimately in vain—as a candidate for the office of President of the Court of Auditors. The fact that Berger was no longer considered for the position at the EU Court of Auditors outraged many in the People’s Party.