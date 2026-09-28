Man Drinks Kratom Tea and Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Initially, no clues as to the cause

Initially, the cause of the incident could not be determined. Intensive and extensive examinations revealed no evidence of a serious underlying condition. The 22-year-old was otherwise healthy. Initial toxicological blood tests showed no evidence of alcohol, sedatives, sleeping pills, or antidepressants. Urinalysis also showed no traces of amphetamines, cocaine, or opiates, with the exception of fentanyl, which was present as a pain medication.