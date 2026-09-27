“If we don’t succeed, the extremists will win”

“You’re just as impatient as I am, Ms. Laufer”

During the interview, Zeiler came across as quite moody; for example, he remarked,“You’re just as impatient as I am, Ms. Laufer,”when she brought up the possibility of a wealth tax. “We are the party of labor; we must ease the burden on workers,” he clarified. “We support everyone who works, but we shouldn’t support those who don’t want to work. We can’t afford that, and it’s also a matter of fairness.”