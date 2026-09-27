Young skilled workers shone for our state

A successful medal hunt for local skilled workers at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai: Last week, 1,400 skilled workers from around the world competed for medals at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, including eight participants from Upper Austria. WKOÖ President Doris Hummer congratulates the young skilled workers on their impressive team performance against strong international competition: “Our skilled workers from Upper Austria demonstrated at WorldSkills what they’re made of: passion, precision, and the determination to be among the best in the world. Behind these successes are companies that nurture talent, provide opportunities, and thereby make top-level performance possible in the first place.”