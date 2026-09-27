In China
Young skilled workers shone for our state
It’s a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment. That’s because skilled workers can only compete in “WorldSkills” once in their lives—and they must do so before turning 23. Upper Austria fielded one of the largest teams and brought home two medals from China.
A successful medal hunt for local skilled workers at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai: Last week, 1,400 skilled workers from around the world competed for medals at the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, including eight participants from Upper Austria. WKOÖ President Doris Hummer congratulates the young skilled workers on their impressive team performance against strong international competition: “Our skilled workers from Upper Austria demonstrated at WorldSkills what they’re made of: passion, precision, and the determination to be among the best in the world. Behind these successes are companies that nurture talent, provide opportunities, and thereby make top-level performance possible in the first place.”
The medalists
The best finish for Upper Austria this year was achieved by Andreas Landl from Wartberg an der Krems. The tile setter secured second place. And carpenter Luca Reitböck from Taufkirchen an der Pram celebrated winning bronze.
In addition to these two medals, five other local skilled workers were honored with a Medallion for Excellence, rounding out the Upper Austrian team’s results.
“Ambassadors for the Business Region”
Markus Achleitner, State Councilor for Economic Affairs, also congratulated the Upper Austria team: “With their strong international performance, our young top talent are compelling ambassadors for Upper Austria as a business hub.”
Medal Tally Continues to Grow
With the WorldSkills Competition that just concluded, our state hasfurther boostedits medal tally: Upper Austria ranks among the most successful states in Austria at WorldSkills. In 35 appearances, local skilled workers have won 20 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze medals.
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