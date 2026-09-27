LIVE NOW: Austria takes on Kosovo!

Schlager, Austria’s starting goalkeeper at the World Cup but now only a reserve at his club following his move from Salzburg to Werder Bremen, was in goal on Thursday for the Nations League opener against Israel (3–1). In addition to the 30-year-old, Jungwirth (22) and Zawieschitzky (19), Viktoria Plzeň goalkeeper Florian Wiegele (25) has also been called up. Wiegele is hoping for his second senior national team appearance. It seems possible that all four called-up goalkeepers will each play one match during the current international window.