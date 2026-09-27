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LIVE NOW: Austria takes on Kosovo!
Matchday 2 of the Nations League: Austria hosts Kosovo today in Vienna. Follow the action live on sportkrone.at—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 3-0!
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ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick is starting a rookie in goal. Either LASK goalie Lukas Jungwirth or Salzburg’s Christian Zawieschitzky will start in place of Alexander Schlager.
Schlager, Austria’s starting goalkeeper at the World Cup but now only a reserve at his club following his move from Salzburg to Werder Bremen, was in goal on Thursday for the Nations League opener against Israel (3–1). In addition to the 30-year-old, Jungwirth (22) and Zawieschitzky (19), Viktoria Plzeň goalkeeper Florian Wiegele (25) has also been called up. Wiegele is hoping for his second senior national team appearance. It seems possible that all four called-up goalkeepers will each play one match during the current international window.
The Austrians will play two more away matches next week: on Thursday (8:45 p.m.) in Dublin against Ireland and the following Sunday (6 p.m.) in Kosovo.
Laimer’s Injury Fully Healed
Rangnick assured that the team will still travel to Ireland with 23 field players. Konrad Laimer will join the team after recovering from a minor adductor injury earlier this week. “Whether he’ll start in Dublin is another matter,” said Rangnick. An examination on Friday in Munich revealed that the injury has fully healed. “He’s already been able to do everything,” reported the head coach.
Michael Gregoritsch also remained with the team following the ankle injury he sustained while captaining the team against Israel. However, the 32-year-old forward did not participate in the final training session for the home game against Kosovo on Saturday. The Augsburg pro was not on the training field but instead completed an individual training program at the ÖFB campus in Vienna-Aspern. His availability therefore remains highly questionable.
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