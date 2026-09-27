E-scooter rider rips steel gate from its mountings!

The serious accident occurred around 8:10 p.m. at the Danube harbor in Tulln. The young man from Vienna’s Floridsdorf district was riding his e-scooter through the harbor and along the Danube promenade. According to police, the vehicle was equipped with only very minimal lighting. This was likely the reason for the dramatic incident that occurred shortly thereafter: Apparently, while riding at high speed, the 18-year-old failed to notice a massive double-leaf steel gate and crashed into it.