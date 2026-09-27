Accident at 115 km/h
E-scooter rider rips steel gate from its mountings!
Once again, we see just how dramatically a ride on a souped-up e-scooter can end: On Saturday evening in Tulln, an 18-year-old crashed into a massive steel gate that he had failed to notice. The impact occurred at an unbelievable speed of 115 km/h—the young man from Vienna had filmed his ride with a GoPro...
The serious accident occurred around 8:10 p.m. at the Danube harbor in Tulln. The young man from Vienna’s Floridsdorf district was riding his e-scooter through the harbor and along the Danube promenade. According to police, the vehicle was equipped with only very minimal lighting. This was likely the reason for the dramatic incident that occurred shortly thereafter: Apparently, while riding at high speed, the 18-year-old failed to notice a massive double-leaf steel gate and crashed into it.
Still responsive after the fall
The impact was so severe that it tore the metal anchors from their mountings. Shortly after hitting the gate, the Viennese man came to a stop, seriously injured, but was still responsive, police reported on Sunday. Due to the severity of his injuries, the 18-year-old was placed in an induced coma at the scene and subsequently flown by rescue helicopter to St. Pölten University Hospital.
GoPro Footage Documented His Speed
His ride—and the accident itself—were well documented: the young man had recorded everything with a GoPro camera. This allowed officers to determine the tremendous speed at which he was traveling immediately before he crashed into the gate—namely, about 115 km/h...
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