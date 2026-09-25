Even forced relegation?
Found Guilty: Man City Faces Massive Penalty!
Manchester City faces a massive penalty, including the potential revocation of several league titles. According to consistent reports from British media on Friday, the top English club was found guilty in 114 out of 115 cases for violating the Premier League’s financial regulations. The commission specially appointed by the league has not yet announced the severity of the penalty. The 2023 Champions League winner still has the option to file an appeal.
The proceedings against Manchester City have been ongoing since 2023, and the club has consistently denied the allegations. City is accused of potential violations dating from 2009 to 2018, during which time the club won three English Premier League titles. In 2009, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayid Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, took over Manchester City, the city rival of Manchester United.
The allegations range from false statements regarding finances and sponsorship revenue to incomplete information about coaches’ and players’ salaries. According to media reports, all conceivable sanctions by the Premier League remain on the table. They range from a fine to point deductions and the stripping of titles to a possible forced relegation.
City: Significant Steps Not Yet Completed
The club reiterated in a statement that the investigation is notyet complete. “The Premier League’s proceedings are ongoing, with significant steps not yet completed and strict confidentiality in place,” the statement said. The club’s position has not changed since 2023.
In 2014, City had already been charged by UEFA for violations of the European governing body’s “Financial Fair Play” rules. At that time, the allegations included that the club had received hidden payments from Abu Dhabi because sponsorship funds had been recorded at amounts significantly higher than their actual advertising value. City rejected all allegations at that time as well. A two-year ban from the Champions League was converted into a fine of ten million euros by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
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