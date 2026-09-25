Found Guilty: Man City Faces Massive Penalty!

In 2014, City had already been charged by UEFA for violations of the European governing body’s “Financial Fair Play” rules. At that time, the allegations included that the club had received hidden payments from Abu Dhabi because sponsorship funds had been recorded at amounts significantly higher than their actual advertising value. City rejected all allegations at that time as well. A two-year ban from the Champions League was converted into a fine of ten million euros by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).