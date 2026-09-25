Massive recall at the VW Group: Over 2 million cars!

This is how many cars VW estimates are actually affected

According to information from “kfz-betrieb,” which is based on documents related to the parallel U.S. recall, Volkswagen estimates that the actual proportion of vehicles with the problem is at most around one percent. According to the ADAC, no accidents or injuries have been reported so far. However, because a broken bolt could, in the worst-case scenario, result in a loss of steering control, the manufacturer must recall all potentially affected vehicles, even if the probability of this occurring is low.