ATM bomber wants to be imprisoned in his home country—but can’t

Family reasons for the request for detention in his home country

Geert B. and his attorney immediately accepted the verdict—which also included insurance claims totaling 500,000 euros. According to Royer, what mattered most to his client was being transferred back to his home country to serve the remainder of his sentence. And for good reason: While in pretrial detention in Vienna, B. became a father for the first time. They requested a speedy trial and received a written guarantee from the state (which the “Krone” also has on file) that the convicted man must be transferred to his home country if he so desired.