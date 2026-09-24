A stupid, unnecessary move
Israeli soccer player receives yellow-red card after goal celebration controversy
What an unnecessary move by Israeli soccer player Saied Abu Farchi. After scoring the equalizer against Austria in the Nations League opener, the 20-year-old caused a stir with his goal celebration. For that, he was immediately shown a yellow-red card.
Abu Farchi received his first yellow card in the 51st minute after clinging to ÖFB defender Kevin Danso. But that was just the beginning—because only a few minutes later, the Israeli national team player would once again find himself in the spotlight.
In the 55th minute, the 20-year-old was in the right place at the right time to head the ball in, tying the score at 1-1 for Israel against the Austrian national team. While head coach Ralf Rangnick’s team was still fuming over the unnecessary goal they’d conceded, Abu Farchi went on to commit an even more unnecessary act.
A silly, unnecessary move
The goal scorer made his way toward the corner flag and pulled it out of its mounting. He picked up the corner flag and made a motion with it that was presumably meant to resemble a billiards shot—or even a gunshot. An unnecessary and foolish move that was immediately punished by the referee with another yellow card.
The result? A yellow-red card for Abu Farchi, who not only caused a goal celebration scandal in an already tense situation but also did his team a disservice.
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