Nations League Live Updates
LIVE NOW: Austria’s Return to Action Against Israel!
The first international matches since the World Cup are on the schedule: Austria faces Israel in its Nations League opener in League B, Group 3. We’re covering the game live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 1–0!
Here’s the live ticker:
It’s kickoff time for Austria’s national soccer team as the new Nations League season begins. The ÖFB squad is considered the favorite against Israel at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, but must cope with the absence of several long-time key players in their first match since being eliminated by Spain in the World Cup round of 32. David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, and Konrad Laimer are all out for various reasons.
Regardless of the high-profile absences, head coach Ralf Rangnick believes the entire team has a responsibility to step up. “It’s important that everyone on the field takes responsibility and shows leadership. If we want to play with swarm intelligence—and that’s a prerequisite for our style of play—then everyone has to contribute,” the German explained on Wednesday in Windischgarsten, where the ÖFB squad completed its preparations. “Our goal is promotion to League A and the continued development of the team.”
The team completed two full training sessions in Upper Austria, and Rangnick was satisfied with how the sessions went. “There was plenty of intensity. Now it’s about bringing that energy onto the field.” Two years ago, the first training camp following EURO 2024 didn’t go as planned, with a draw against Slovenia and a loss to Norway. “But I told the guys there’s no reason for a hangover this time. Ten players from the World Cup squad aren’t here, so it’s a completely different situation than two years ago,” emphasized the 68-year-old.
No specific details on the lineup
The game plan for Thursday is clear: “We want to get off to a good start and win—with a really strong performance.” Rangnick left open which team would be tasked with achieving this. He said he would field those “who have made the freshest and most dynamic impression at their clubs and here over the past two days.”
At least Rangnick revealed that Alexander Schlager will be in goal—even though the Salzburg native regularly sits on the bench for Werder Bremen in the league. “At the moment, I don’t see a problem there, because he played in the DFB Cup and had a really good World Cup before that. But as a long-term solution, we’ll have to see what that means.”
There could even be a change in the goalkeeping position during this training camp. With four international matches in eleven days, there’s likely to be some rotation across the board. “But right now, we’re focusing exclusively on Israel. In any case, we try to field the best possible, freshest possible team in every match.”
Rangnick Ahead of His 50th International Match
According to Rangnick, the opponent is a team “that likes to have the ball, builds up play from the back, and looks for creative solutions.” The match against Israel marks Rangnick’s 50th game as ÖFB head coach—a fact he says he wasn’t even aware of himself. “But when you look at how long other head coaches have been in office, that’s actually quite a long time,” the German explained.
Rangnick refrained from commenting on the political sensitivity of the match. “Tomorrow isn’t the first time Austria has played Israel. Our focus is clearly on the soccer match,” said the head coach, adding: “All wars in this world are completely senseless and unnecessarily cost human lives. What I hope is that everyone realizes they have a responsibility on this planet and ensures that all people can live in peace.”
As of Wednesday at noon, just under 1,000 tickets were still available for the match against Israel. Sunday’s home game against Kosovo at Vienna’s Happel Stadium is sold out, except for a few remaining tickets in the away section.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.