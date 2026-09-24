LIVE NOW: Austria’s Return to Action Against Israel!

The team completed two full training sessions in Upper Austria, and Rangnick was satisfied with how the sessions went. “There was plenty of intensity. Now it’s about bringing that energy onto the field.” Two years ago, the first training camp following EURO 2024 didn’t go as planned, with a draw against Slovenia and a loss to Norway. “But I told the guys there’s no reason for a hangover this time. Ten players from the World Cup squad aren’t here, so it’s a completely different situation than two years ago,” emphasized the 68-year-old.