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Highest August figure

Record Rush for the “Old” Civilian Service Model

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24.09.2026 18:00
More and more young men are flocking to civilian service.
More and more young men are flocking to civilian service.(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Von Nikolaus Frings

Even before civilian service may be extended to eleven months, more and more young men are flocking to the “old” model—and in doing so are increasing the likelihood that the longer alternative service will soon become mandatory.

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The debate over military service reform has been raging since January. First, the coalition partners engaged in months of bitter infighting over competing models; for a long time, the specter of a referendum even loomed over the debate. In the end, a half-baked compromise was reached, just in time to have something to present at the summer cabinet meeting at the Schwarzenberg Barracks in Salzburg at the end of July. Since then, renegotiations have been underway. And it remains to be seen whether the opposition will provide the government with the necessary two-thirds majority. As confusing as the political situation may be, the reaction of those affected is clear. As figures obtained by the “Krone” show, young men have been increasingly opting for civilian service since the beginning of the year.

“An increase of about 8.4 percent”
From January through August of this year, 903 more applications for civilian service were submitted than during the same period last year. “That corresponds to an increase of about 8.4 percent,” confirms a spokesperson from Claudia Bauer’s (ÖVP) ministry. However, the curve really starts to rise sharply after the summer cabinet meeting. As reported, the surge had already been on the horizon. Now the final figures are in, and they show a veritable rush toward alternative military service: 874 declarations of civilian service in August 2025, 1,327 in August 2026.

This represents an increase of just under 52 percent and is the highest August figure ever recorded. The timing is no coincidence. Those who decide now want to complete their service before the reform takes effect. If it goes into effect as planned in 2027, those performing civilian service will initially be able to voluntarily extend their service to society by two months and remain at their respective institutions.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Österreichisches Rotes Kreuz)

But this voluntary option has an expiration date. If the number of basic military service members falls below 13,875 in a given year, 9+2 months will become mandatory starting the following year. At that point, those extending their service can choose between three options (see chart). And so the cycle comes full circle. The more young men who opt for civilian service now, the closer we get to the very threshold that will extend civilian service for everyone thereafter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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