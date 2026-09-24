Record Rush for the “Old” Civilian Service Model

The debate over military service reform has been raging since January. First, the coalition partners engaged in months of bitter infighting over competing models; for a long time, the specter of a referendum even loomed over the debate. In the end, a half-baked compromise was reached, just in time to have something to present at the summer cabinet meeting at the Schwarzenberg Barracks in Salzburg at the end of July. Since then, renegotiations have been underway. And it remains to be seen whether the opposition will provide the government with the necessary two-thirds majority. As confusing as the political situation may be, the reaction of those affected is clear. As figures obtained by the “Krone” show, young men have been increasingly opting for civilian service since the beginning of the year.