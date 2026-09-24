Electricity Giant Raises Price for “Austria Rate”

The Austria Tariff was presented by the federal government in January 2026 as a key tool for combating inflation. At the time, Chancellor Christian Stocker described affordable energy prices as “one of the decisive issues for the future of our country, an affordable standard of living, and prosperity in our nation.” Verbund, a company majority-owned by the state, committed to offering an electricity rate below 10 cents net per kilowatt-hour—a promise that was fulfilled in February 2026 with a starting price of 9.5 cents.