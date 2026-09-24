Celebrate Instead of Saving?
“Big ORF Party” Draws Criticism in Times of Crisis
The ORF Foundation Board meets for the first time with Franz Medwenitsch as the successor to Vice Chairman Gregor Schütze. The agenda focuses on the necessary savings in the millions and how to streamline operations. But on the very day of the major debate on budget cuts, an expensive party at Küniglberg is causing a stir.
The ORF faces tough cuts. On Thursday, the Foundation Board— with a new lineup following the resignation of Vice Chair Gregor Schütze and the official election of Franz Medwenitsch as his successor at the start of the meeting—is addressing the most important financial issues. For example, the “cost-cutting plan” is on the Board of Trustees’ agenda. As early as Monday, the Finance Committee discussed the public broadcaster’s financial future. Starting in 2027, the federal government will cut approximately 93 million euros annually from the ORF’s federal budget.
Fewer Executives at ORF?
Management positions are apparently also in the crosshairs of the cost-cutting program. Members of the Foundation Board are calling for a streamlining of structures as well as fewer heads of main divisions and departments. Due to long notice periods, this process must begin while Ingrid Thurnher is still serving as Director General. The future of the Radio Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is also being cited as a potential area for cost-cutting.
The Wolf v. Westenthaler case is also on the agenda. According to FPÖ Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler, “ZiB 2” anchor Armin Wolf is alleged to have violated the ORF Code of Ethics when, during the “campaign” for the Director General position, he attacked the candidate and “Exxpress” publisher Eva Schütz on social media. Wolf claimed her publication was a “racist fake news mill.”
“ORF Party at the Expense of Mandatory License Fee Payers”
Shortly before the meeting began, Westenthaler also expressed frustration over another issue. That’s because the “ORF Program Presentation 2027, including the ORF Awards” is taking place on Thursday evening at Küniglberg. A “big ORF party at the expense of mandatory license fee payers,” as the Foundation Board criticizes. Tens of thousands of euros are reportedly being spent on this party with entertainment acts—“in times of austerity, that’s a mockery,” says Westenthaler.
The ORF defends the program presentation as “one of the most important informational events for the Austrian advertising industry,” which “serves as a key driver of business for the domestic advertising industry and numerous Austrian companies that promote their products—within the strict legal parameters—in the high-quality public broadcasting environment of the ORF’s wide-reaching media.” The resulting advertising bookings are projected to total around 224 million euros in 2025. “This makes the program presentation not only an industry event but also an important milestone for value creation across several economic sectors”
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