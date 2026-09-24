“Big ORF Party” Draws Criticism in Times of Crisis

The ORF faces tough cuts. On Thursday, the Foundation Board— with a new lineup following the resignation of Vice Chair Gregor Schütze and the official election of Franz Medwenitsch as his successor at the start of the meeting—is addressing the most important financial issues. For example, the “cost-cutting plan” is on the Board of Trustees’ agenda. As early as Monday, the Finance Committee discussed the public broadcaster’s financial future. Starting in 2027, the federal government will cut approximately 93 million euros annually from the ORF’s federal budget.