How the Climate Target Could Drive Up Gas Prices

Options include biodiesel, ethanol, or HVO—a diesel made from vegetable oils and used cooking oil—and charging electricity for electric cars can also be counted toward the target. These energy sources are and will continue to be in short supply—and more expensive than petroleum. The resulting expected additional costs would thus be passed on at the gas pump. Starting next year, when the law is set to take effect, the Chamber estimates that an additional 20 cents per liter could be added to the price of gas each year through 2030.