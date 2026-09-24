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Final Ultimatum

Soccer Club on the Hunt for Brazen Beer Thieves

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24.09.2026 05:00
Three such kegs were stolen by brazen thieves from the soccer club’s storage facility—they have ...
Three such kegs were stolen by brazen thieves from the soccer club’s storage facility—they have one last chance to make amends.(Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger)
Porträt von Constantin Handl
Von Constantin Handl

Since Saturday, soccer players from Oberneukirchen in Upper Austria have been searching for brazen beer thieves. Several 50-liter kegs have gone missing, leaving a hole not only in the budget but also in the team’s trust. Section head Christian Pammer is asking for helpful tips and issuing an ultimatum to the thieves.

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“That’s pretty brazen. It must have happened between Saturday noon and midnight, while we were in the thick of things,” says a perplexed Christian Pammer. The soccer section head for Union Oberneukirchen has been involved in fire department and sports club festivals in the Mühlviertel community for about 30 years, but he’s never encountered anything like this before.

On Saturday, while first the two soccer teams were playing and then the Oktoberfest was taking place, unknown perpetrators made off with three 50-liter kegs of beer. “And this despite the fact that our volunteers were constantly going back and forth to the storage area to restock,” says Pammer. 

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It really annoys me that people act this way. We’re all volunteers, and this is basically the thanks we get.

Fußball-Sektionsleiter Christian Pammer, Union Oberneukirchen

Bild: Union Oberneukirchen

One more chance until Saturday
The missing kegs weren’t noticed until cleanup on Sunday—nothing else is missing. This makes it all the more surprising that appeals for witnesses, both within the club and on social media, yielded no helpful leads. Although he doesn’t believe it was just a prank, Pammer still wants to issue one last ultimatum to the culprits: “If anyone has a change of heart by Saturday at the latest, we’ll withdraw the police report,” said the section leader.

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If anyone has a change of heart by Saturday at the latest, we’ll withdraw the police report.

Christian Pammer

Tips Sought
The damage—650 to 700 euros—is unwelcome enough for the club, which has 20 coaches and about 115 children, but: “It really annoys me that people act this way. We’re all volunteers, and this is basically the thanks we get.” Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact the club via Instagram, Pammer, or athletic director David Jax—their numbers can be found on the club’s website.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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