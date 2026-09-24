Final Ultimatum
Soccer Club on the Hunt for Brazen Beer Thieves
Since Saturday, soccer players from Oberneukirchen in Upper Austria have been searching for brazen beer thieves. Several 50-liter kegs have gone missing, leaving a hole not only in the budget but also in the team’s trust. Section head Christian Pammer is asking for helpful tips and issuing an ultimatum to the thieves.
“That’s pretty brazen. It must have happened between Saturday noon and midnight, while we were in the thick of things,” says a perplexed Christian Pammer. The soccer section head for Union Oberneukirchen has been involved in fire department and sports club festivals in the Mühlviertel community for about 30 years, but he’s never encountered anything like this before.
On Saturday, while first the two soccer teams were playing and then the Oktoberfest was taking place, unknown perpetrators made off with three 50-liter kegs of beer. “And this despite the fact that our volunteers were constantly going back and forth to the storage area to restock,” says Pammer.
It really annoys me that people act this way. We’re all volunteers, and this is basically the thanks we get.
Fußball-Sektionsleiter Christian Pammer, Union Oberneukirchen
Bild: Union Oberneukirchen
One more chance until Saturday
The missing kegs weren’t noticed until cleanup on Sunday—nothing else is missing. This makes it all the more surprising that appeals for witnesses, both within the club and on social media, yielded no helpful leads. Although he doesn’t believe it was just a prank, Pammer still wants to issue one last ultimatum to the culprits: “If anyone has a change of heart by Saturday at the latest, we’ll withdraw the police report,” said the section leader.
If anyone has a change of heart by Saturday at the latest, we’ll withdraw the police report.
Christian Pammer
Tips Sought
The damage—650 to 700 euros—is unwelcome enough for the club, which has 20 coaches and about 115 children, but: “It really annoys me that people act this way. We’re all volunteers, and this is basically the thanks we get.” Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact the club via Instagram, Pammer, or athletic director David Jax—their numbers can be found on the club’s website.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.