Soccer Club on the Hunt for Brazen Beer Thieves

One more chance until Saturday

The missing kegs weren’t noticed until cleanup on Sunday—nothing else is missing. This makes it all the more surprising that appeals for witnesses, both within the club and on social media, yielded no helpful leads. Although he doesn’t believe it was just a prank, Pammer still wants to issue one last ultimatum to the culprits: “If anyone has a change of heart by Saturday at the latest, we’ll withdraw the police report,” said the section leader.