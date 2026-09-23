LIVE NOW: Austria Vienna Takes on Chelsea

“... that it will be a very difficult task!”

With a mix of nervous anticipation and excitement for the first round of the group stage, the Austria delegation boarded the plane on Tuesday. “Everyone dreams of the Champions League, and that dream is now coming true as we embark on this journey,” said Kenesei. They also want to put on a strong performance against the English team, which is a regular in the knockout stages of the “Champions League.” “But we’re realistic enough to recognize that it will be a very difficult task.” St. Pölten learned this the hard way last season. Austria’s reigning champions at the time suffered a 0–6 home defeat in the group stage. Chelsea has lost only one of its last 30 games in the group stage and has celebrated 22 victories.