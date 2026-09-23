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Celebrity Turnout

Grand Reopening of Kleider Bauer in Linz

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23.09.2026 20:10
The new store offers 3,000 m² of retail space for women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion.
The new store offers 3,000 m² of retail space for women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion.(Bild: Kleider Bauer)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

Four floors, a light-filled atrium, and a rooftop terrace: After seven years, Kleider Bauer is back on Landstraße in Linz. Numerous celebrities attended the grand opening.

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A broken escalator, structural defects, and ultimately a mandatory closure by authorities: For Kleider Bauer on Landstraße, 2019 marked the end—at least for the time being.

This was followed by a years-long legal battle between the fashion house and its then-owner, Generali. The dispute was settled at the end of 2022, and the property was sold. Construction on the new building began last November. On Wednesday, Kleider Bauer reopens—more than seven years after its closure.

Anyone who knew the old store will hardly recognize the location. Behind the new facade lies a largely newly constructed building with a glass-roofed atrium. Spanning four levels, there are more than 3,000 square meters of retail space dedicated to women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion. The store also features an alteration shop, two bars, and terraces overlooking Landstraße and the rooftops of downtown.

The interior is modern and spans four floors.
The interior is modern and spans four floors.(Bild: Kleider Bauer)

For Kleider Bauer, this marks a return to a historic location: in the early 1980s, the company opened its first branch outside Vienna here.

“The Handbag Must Live”
In attendance at the grand opening were model Nadine Mirada, former soccer player Marko Stankovic, TV host Corinna Kamer-Campisi, and TV favorite Bruce Darnell: “This isn’t just about fashion; it’s about lifestyle—and my tip to the ladies: ‘Ladies, the handbag must come to life.’”

Around 1,500 invited guests were thrilled and took advantage of the evening for some late-night shopping.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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