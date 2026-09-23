Son Confesses in a Cell
Chilling confession: “I walled up Mom”
In the crime case involving a 99-year-old woman whose body was hidden behind a wall in her cottage in mafia-style fashion, there has now been a chilling confession. During questioning in his cell by officers from the Lower Austria State Criminal Investigation Office, the suspect son made a confession about his life. “I encased my dead mother in concrete ten years ago,” the doctor said during the interrogation.
The shocking discovery in the town of Münchendorf, with a population of 3,000, made headlines in late January. With the help of a cadaver dog, the mummified remains of a missing elderly woman—who had been just days away from her 100th birthday—were discovered hidden behind a wall leading to the basement. The 99-year-old had thus been walled in.
Escape to the Glitzy Metropolis of Dubai
The son, who had repeatedly put off the family, quickly came under suspicion. But he had fled to the glamorous Arab metropolis of Dubai—a favorite among influencers and a coveted travel and residential destination for the rich and famous. Investigations revealed that even after her last known movement or e-card transaction around 2015, the substantial pension payments continued to flow. About 3,500 euros 14 times a month.
This is how much the doctor collected for his deceased mother
The 57-year-old thus collected at least half a million euros in pension benefits for his deceased mother! Consequently, the homicide investigation unit of the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office (LKA-NÖ), acting through the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office (where the deceased had her primary residence), obtained an international arrest warrant. He was charged with suspicion of aggravated fraud and desecration of a corpse. Consequently, the man—who had left the country with his child and wife—was handcuffed in July in the Persian Gulf emirate.
Four months after this mafia-style crime was uncovered, the suspect has now been extradited and is awaiting trial at the Josefstadt Correctional Facility. He faces up to ten years in prison.
Made a life confession behind bars
Earlier, while still in his cell, he made a chilling confession: “I encased Mom in concrete when she died ten years ago.” However, the doctor claims to have had nothing to do with her death, insisting she died of natural causes due to old age. He also admits to the alleged pension fraud.
Looking forward to a prison in his home country
And: He is “happy to be back home”—even if it’s in prison. His reasoning stems from the prison conditions in Dubai. “I was housed with 150 inmates in a cell meant for 50 people. It was terrible.”
He’ll probably be able to “enjoy” our prisons for quite some time now...
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