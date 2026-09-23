Chilling confession: “I walled up Mom”

This is how much the doctor collected for his deceased mother

The 57-year-old thus collected at least half a million euros in pension benefits for his deceased mother! Consequently, the homicide investigation unit of the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office (LKA-NÖ), acting through the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office (where the deceased had her primary residence), obtained an international arrest warrant. He was charged with suspicion of aggravated fraud and desecration of a corpse. Consequently, the man—who had left the country with his child and wife—was handcuffed in July in the Persian Gulf emirate.