Mauthausen: Short-Time Work Due to a Broken Danube Bridge?

For Stangl, this is heading in completely the wrong direction: “It’s unacceptable that employees end up having to pay the price for infrastructure failures.” Together with the ÖGB Upper Austria and works council members from the Perg district, the Chamber of Labor president has therefore addressed an open letter to WKOÖ President Doris Hummer. In it, the employee representatives demand a clear commitment that the costs and consequences of the closure will not be passed on to the employees.