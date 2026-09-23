Employee Spotlight
Raid on Vienna Immigration Authority
Vienna’s chaotic MA 35 agency—responsible for citizenship and immigration—is embroiled in yet another scandal. On Tuesday, a raid took place at its headquarters, and one employee has been suspended from duty for the time being.
When foreigners in Vienna apply for naturalization, this is the first place they go: MA 35 at 93 Dresdner Straße in Vienna. On Monday, it wasn’t the usual clients coming and going—it was the police. Their target: a female employee’s office. During the search, several items and her work device were seized. This took place in voluntary cooperation with the agency itself, as a spokeswoman for the “Krone” confirmed.
What’s the issue?
The allegation: a violation of Section 305 of the Penal Code. It states: “A public official or arbitrator who demands an advantage for themselves or a third party, or accepts an undue advantage, or allows a promise of such an advantage to be made, in connection with the proper performance or omission of an official act, shall be punished by imprisonment for up to two years.”
A clear case of accepting a benefit—presumably for expediting naturalization cases. The agency confirms that the employee did not report for duty today, Wednesday. The allegations are now being thoroughly investigated.
Years of Mismanagement
The agency itself has repeatedly made headlines. Years of mismanagement, extremely lengthy procedures, with wait times of up to 57 months. A massive number of complaints—1,200 in 2021. Legally problematic procedural practices. Staff shortages. Overwork. Life-altering consequences for those affected.
Scathing reports from the Ombudsman’s Office and the City Audit Office. On top of that: MA 35 is gobbling up taxpayer money—76 million euros in 2025, with 81 million planned for this year.
The latest absurdity in the department of disaster-prone City Councilor Bettina Emmerling
FPÖ-Klubobmann Maximilian Krauss
Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch
Criticism is coming from the FPÖ. Caucus Chair Maximilian Krauss: “The latest absurdity in the department of ‘disaster’ City Councilor Bettina Emmerling. A thorough investigation is needed.”
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