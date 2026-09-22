The End of the “25 Percent Off” Stickers at Billa

More and More Products Excluded

But it’s not just the system that’s changing—the range of products for which the discount stickers are valid is also shrinking. Many Billa products were already excluded from the 25 percent discount, such as the affordable house brand Clever. In the future, customers will no longer be able to use the new coupons on even more products. As stated in the fine print on the back of the sheet: The coupons do not apply to products from the new “Always Clever Price” promotion.