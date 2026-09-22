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Upper Austria

More Wind Turbines: Tailwind from FPÖ Voters

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22.09.2026 15:25
(Bild: Attila Molnar)
Porträt von Robert Loy
Von Robert Loy

A Spectra poll provides the Greens with political ammunition against the Black-Blue coalition: Even a majority of FPÖ voters want a faster expansion of wind power. Green Party leader Stefan Kaineder sharply attacks FPÖ member Manfred Haimbuchner—who counters in the “Krone.”

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Armed with the poll numbers, the Greens are now launching a full-frontal attack on the Black-Blue state government: “I find it almost a bit embarrassing that a party that calls itself patriotic would rather import Russian gas than produce domestic electricity in the Mühlviertel region.”

Provincial Councilor and Green Party leader Stefan Kaineder is addressing Vice Governor and FPÖ leader Manfred Haimbuchner, accusing him of blocking the construction of wind turbines.

The Freedom Party leader counters in an interview with the “Krone”: “When it comes to energy issues, the FPÖ has always been committed to reason, not to any dogma. We have always been in favor of technological diversity. Electricity from solar and wind is a sensible supplement, but it does not solve the problems of industrial and regional policy.”

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Wind power where it is legally possible and where there is also enough wind. Wind farms that survive solely on subsidies will not exist under my leadership.

LH-Vize und FPÖ-Obmann Manfred Haimbuchner

Haimbuchner continued: “Without gas, there can be no competitive industry. Wind power should be developed where it is legally possible and where there is sufficient wind. Wind farms that rely solely on subsidies will not exist under my leadership.” 

The backdrop to this exchange is a survey conducted by the Spectra Institute, which was commissioned by the Greens. In August, 1,000 Upper Austrians aged 16 and older were surveyed. Eighty-one percent view wind power as an important component of the energy mix. Even among ÖVP voters, the figure is 89 percent, and among FPÖ voters, it’s still 64 percent.

Even more interesting for the Greens is the question of further expansion: 78 percent are in favor of significantly accelerating it. This view is also shared by 84 percent of ÖVP voters and 59 percent of FPÖ voters.

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We are committed to expansion—wherever it makes sense and can be approved.

Energie-Landesrat Markus Achleitner, ÖVP

The survey also shows broad regional support. Eighty-five percent of respondents in Linz and the surrounding area favor faster expansion, as do 77 percent in both the Mühlviertel and Traunviertel regions, 75 percent in the Hausruckviertel, and 72 percent in the Innviertel. Kaineder and Green Party caucus leader Severin Mayr see this as a mandate for the ÖVP and FPÖ to scrap planned exclusion zones and implement acceleration zones. Their stated goal: 200 new wind turbines are to be built in Upper Austria by 2035.

State Energy Minister Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) rejects the accusation of obstruction: “We are committed to expansion—wherever it makes sense and can be approved.” According to his office, 64 additional wind turbines are currently in various stages of the approval process.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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