Basic Services for Asylum Seekers: Upper Austria Tightens Rules Drastically

Landlords of rental properties may be questioned

Monitoring measures are also being expanded. Beneficiaries must submit relevant documents and immediately report changes in their living circumstances—such as a job, an inheritance, or a gift. Upon request, housing providers must provide information, among other things, regarding the presence of residents and any indications of assets they may hold. In the case of private housing, landlords may be asked, for example, about the actual rent amount or whether the person in question actually lives there.