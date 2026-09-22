ÖTV’s Opponent in the Davis Cup Final Tournament Has Been Determined!

A year ago, Alcaraz was absent for the 0–2 loss in the final against Italy, which had kicked off its run toward a third straight title with a 2–0 win over Austria. “We’ll approach it the same way we always do: We’ll prepare as best we can, see who’s available and could play, and then give it our all. Jurij (Rodionov), in particular, played really well there last year. The conditions suited him, and in a ‘best-of-three’ series, anything is possible,” said Melzer.