The Greens Call Themselves the “Alternative” for Austria

Greens Make House Calls

The Greens’ solution, on the other hand: “People in this country expect policies that take them seriously, that listen to them, and that provide answers to their questions.” That’s why, over the next five weeks, they plan to travel throughout Austria, seeking dialogue through home visits and gatherings at local pubs. The fall campaign kicks off on Tuesday at the Marx-Palast in Vienna. This will be followed by kickoff events in all nine federal states, and then the tour will continue through October 26.