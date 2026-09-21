Basic Child Allowance: SPÖ Breaks Campaign Promise

Planned Division into Cash and In-Kind Benefits

The standard child benefit rate is to be split into two parts—a cash benefit and a benefit-in-kind, each with a minimum rate. The latter is to be administered via a benefit-in-kind card in the form of an app. It is to be part of social benefits and thus also available to children in families where the adults are unable to work or are exempt from employment. For families who earn little but are above the social assistance threshold, there will be a “participation card” in the future.