“He was still gasping for breath, then he was lying next to me”

Defendant covers her eyes and ears

The medical examiner corroborates this—while she is speaking, the defendant covers her eyes and ears. She does not want to see her child’s body, which she has horribly mutilated, nor does she want to hear about the numerous, severe injuries she inflicted on him. The fact is: “Samuel bled to death. It was total blood loss; almost no blood could be extracted.” The primary cause was that she completely severed his throat; the stab wounds extended all the way to the spine. In addition, there were numerous stab wounds to the head, the back of the head, the neck, and other parts of the body. “He came out of the room, and then I stabbed him right away. He gasped for air, then he just lay there. I didn’t see any way out. I was feeling worse and worse, and I wanted to protect him from these people.”