After Match Abandonment Due to Injury: OEFV Rules in Gschwandt’s Favor

In mid-August, Gschwandt lodged a protest against resuming the match, arguing that there had been no valid reason for the suspension and that they did not want to make the long trip to play the away game again. Last night, the OEFV had the final say and ruled in Gschwandt’s favor. Association Executive Director Raphael Koch explained the decision as follows: “Not every injury automatically leads to a suspension of play. That is why the disciplinary committee ruled in favor of a 3–0 victory for Gschwandt.”