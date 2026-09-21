VICTORY BY DEFAULT
After Match Abandonment Due to Injury: OEFV Rules in Gschwandt’s Favor
Three points awarded by default! After the Ostermiething vs. Gschwandt match was called off in early August with the score at 1–2 following a knee injury to a home player—and the visiting team protested against resuming the game—the league had the final say: 3–0 for Gschwandt!
This match suspension in the Upper Austrian League sparked quite a bit of discussion in early August: With the score at 2-1 in favor of the visiting team from Gschwandt, Ostermiething’s Christopher Wengler suffered a serious knee injury; after a 45-minute interruption, an ambulance with an emergency doctor transported him to the hospital. As a result, referee Manfred Erlinger ended the match.
In mid-August, Gschwandt lodged a protest against resuming the match, arguing that there had been no valid reason for the suspension and that they did not want to make the long trip to play the away game again. Last night, the OEFV had the final say and ruled in Gschwandt’s favor. Association Executive Director Raphael Koch explained the decision as follows: “Not every injury automatically leads to a suspension of play. That is why the disciplinary committee ruled in favor of a 3–0 victory for Gschwandt.”
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