Government Calls for a Secret Summit on Sunday

A Complicated Situation

In any case, the situation for the government’s operation is complicated. As is well known, the FPÖ is keeping its cards close to its chest regarding the government’s plans. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl complained as recently as nearly two weeks ago during the ORF summer interview that the coalition had made only a single phone call to his party regarding the matter. Since then, negotiations have been taking place almost daily at the operational level, at least within the government.