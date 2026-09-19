Military Service Reform
Government Calls for a Secret Summit on Sunday
For the past two weeks, the coalition has been working daily—even on weekends—to finalize the military service reform. Time is running out if the reform is to take effect as planned on January 1, 2027; after all, at least one opposition party must be on board. Key decisions are now set to be made at a secret summit.
Take note: Is the planned military service reform finally getting serious? As the “Krone” has learned, the coalition is hosting a “secret summit” on Sunday—inviting… itself. Because even though at least one opposition party is needed to pass the reform soon, neither the Greens nor the Blues have been invited.
A Complicated Situation
In any case, the situation for the government’s operation is complicated. As is well known, the FPÖ is keeping its cards close to its chest regarding the government’s plans. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl complained as recently as nearly two weeks ago during the ORF summer interview that the coalition had made only a single phone call to his party regarding the matter. Since then, negotiations have been taking place almost daily at the operational level, at least within the government.
The Greens, on the other hand—who could also provide the government with the necessary votes—have demanded that the salaries of those performing civilian service be raised as well—a demand that clashes with the ÖVP’s goal of making basic military service more attractive. As a result, the Ministry of Defense is currently on the defensive. When asked about the secret summit, a spokesperson stated: “We will not negotiate through the media.”
One thing is clear: An agreement must be reached quickly—specifically, by the week after next. By then at the latest, the bill would have to enter the six-week review phase so that—allowing time for amendments—it can be passed in December in time for the reform to take effect as scheduled on January 1.
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