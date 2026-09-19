Match Point for Austria
Down Three Times—But Doubles Match Seals 2-1 Victory
Austria is just one point away from the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna. Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner defeated Gille/Vliegen 7-6, 7-5 in the doubles match against Belgium, bringing the score to 2-1. Now Jurij Rodionov has the first match point against Zizou Bergs.
Ouch! Less than three minutes into the match, Neil Oberleitner’s Davis Cup debut turned out to be a painful one. He was hit hard by Belgium’s Sander Gille. Ironically, it was for nothing, as the previous serve had been out. It wasn’t the only time Oberleitner had to rub his sore arm. He was “hit” by a ball three times in the first set alone.
Powerful serves, beautiful volleys
On one occasion, the Viennese player “got his revenge,” unfortunately hitting Gille in the face, but otherwise he preferred to respond with skill—using powerful serves and beautiful volleys. At times he didn’t make the very best decisions, but playing alongside his partner Lucas Miedler, Austria’s new doubles team by no means looked like one playing together for the first time in the Davis Cup.
The pair got off to a strong start but were unable to convert their early advantage into a break and were forced into a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Miedler and Oberleitner turned a 2–4 deficit into a 7–5 victory. That’s when the 4,000-plus fans in the stands at the WAC complex erupted in cheers.
Fourth break point converted
In the second set, both pairs held their serves securely for a long time, with the Belgians having the first break point at 4–3, which the Austrians fended off strongly—and then, at 5–5, they dug in and earned three break points in a row by capitalizing on their dominance from the baseline. But Joran Vliegen saved two of them with aces. On the fourth, however, the tall Belgian hit a forehand wide—the first break of the match at almost the perfect moment.
Afterward, Oberleitner remained completely cool, served out the set confidently to win 7–6, 7–5, and celebrated a successful Davis Cup debut alongside Lucas Miedler. Austria now has two chances to secure the decisive third point. First, Jurij Rodionov will take on Zizou Bergs, though he is the underdog against the world No. 38.
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