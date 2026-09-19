Down Three Times—But Doubles Match Seals 2-1 Victory

Fourth break point converted

In the second set, both pairs held their serves securely for a long time, with the Belgians having the first break point at 4–3, which the Austrians fended off strongly—and then, at 5–5, they dug in and earned three break points in a row by capitalizing on their dominance from the baseline. But Joran Vliegen saved two of them with aces. On the fourth, however, the tall Belgian hit a forehand wide—the first break of the match at almost the perfect moment.