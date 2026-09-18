After Speech in Strasbourg
“Historic Turning Point”: Israel Praises Kickl & the FPÖ
The FPÖ is further strengthening its international ties with Israel. At a conference in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, party leader Herbert Kickl and his MEP Harald Vilimsky presented themselves as the “new champions of Jewish interests.” This has drawn loud applause from the Israeli government.
For decades, the Israeli government has not maintained official relations with the FPÖ, in part out of solidarity with the Jewish community in Austria. The State of Israel’s policy toward the FPÖ remains unchanged, Israeli Ambassador David Roet had stated as recently as early March of this year. As early as January, the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial emphasized during a visit by Vilimsky to Israel: “The FPÖ and AfD are parties that have their roots in National Socialism.”
FPÖ Seeks to Shake Off Anti-Semitic Image
Regardless, the Freedom Party continues to court Israel’s favor. The goal: to shake off the party’s anti-Semitic image and gain international acceptance. On Wednesday, an international conference on the threats to Europe’s freedom posed by Islamism and anti-Semitism took place in Strasbourg at Vilimsky’s initiative.
During this conference, FPÖ Federal Party Chairman Herbert Kickl delivered a speech in which he extended a hand to Jewish communities for a new partnership based on trust and practical cooperation.
Kickl wants to preserve Austria’s Jewish heritage
“Combating anti-Semitism and protecting Jewish life will be part of the agenda of a federal government that I intend to lead,” Kickl said. He supports the controversial Jewish settlements in the West Bank. He sharply criticized the EU for providing financial support to the Palestinians. Kickl further emphasized that he did not wish to condemn Muslims as a whole. For many fanatical Muslims, however, Islamism is a “weapon against our way of life.” With this, he said, a new form of antisemitism has come to Europe. Jews need protection in many European cities. The FPÖ leader further stated that he wants to support the preservation of Jewish heritage in Austria and build a vibrant, visible partnership.
Combating anti-Semitism and protecting Jewish life will be part of the agenda of a federal government that I intend to lead.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
The representatives present from the right-wing conservative Likud Party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked him and Kickl for this. The FPÖ chairman emphasized that the Likud had become a partner in the party alliance. In early 2025, Netanyahu’s right-wing conservative Likud Party had assumed observer status in the “Patriots” parliamentary group.
Kickl avoided offering an apology to the victims of National Socialism in his speech. He merely spoke of “regret for what befell the Jewish citizens, and my thoughts are with all victims and survivors of Nazism, their descendants, and the Jewish people.”
Israeli government officials praise Kickl’s remarks
Representatives of the Israeli government reacted positively to Kickl’s speech. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X: “As Mr. Kickl made clear in his remarks, building trust also requires that commitments be translated into action. Kickl’s remarks make it possible to begin an objective, open, and constructive dialogue in order to gain a deeper understanding of his views and commitments.”
Kickl’s remarks make it possible to begin a factual, open, and constructive dialogue.
Israels Außenminister Gideon Sa´ar (Likud)
Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister for the Diaspora, wrote on X about a “historic turning point in the relationship between the FPÖ, the State of Israel, and the Jewish people” (see post below). He even described Kickl’s speech as one of the most significant “ever delivered by an Austrian politician regarding Israel and the Jewish community.”
Even during the conference, Israel’s Minister of Transportation, Miri Regev, had expressly welcomed this positive development. Vilimsky: “All these statements show that we are on the right track.” The FPÖ wants to enter a new era with the Jewish world; the burden of the past lies eight decades behind us, Vilimsky emphasized. His goal is to work toward good cooperation.
His frontal attack on the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG), however, caused outrage within the community. According to Vilimsky, the community’s leadership is “very, very left-wing.”
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