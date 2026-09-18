“Historic Turning Point”: Israel Praises Kickl & the FPÖ

Kickl wants to preserve Austria’s Jewish heritage

“Combating anti-Semitism and protecting Jewish life will be part of the agenda of a federal government that I intend to lead,” Kickl said. He supports the controversial Jewish settlements in the West Bank. He sharply criticized the EU for providing financial support to the Palestinians. Kickl further emphasized that he did not wish to condemn Muslims as a whole. For many fanatical Muslims, however, Islamism is a “weapon against our way of life.” With this, he said, a new form of antisemitism has come to Europe. Jews need protection in many European cities. The FPÖ leader further stated that he wants to support the preservation of Jewish heritage in Austria and build a vibrant, visible partnership.