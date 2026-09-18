The Headscarf Debate
Minister vs. Influencer: “Man, I’m sick of this!”
More than 80 cases reported to state school authorities: That’s the initial tally of the headscarf ban after two weeks in effect. Most of the cases—55, to be exact—were reported in Vienna. In Lower Austria, the first penalty has already been imposed on parents because their child did not remove her headscarf—and heated discussions continue online as well...
As of this school year, it is prohibited by law for girls under the age of 14 to “cover their heads in accordance with Islamic traditions” on school grounds. In the event of a violation, the class teacher will first ask the girl to remove her headscarf during a confidential one-on-one conversation. If that does not work, the principal’s office must be notified “immediately,” and it must inform the parents about the law and its purpose—to protect girls from social or religious pressure.
If the girl continues to come to school wearing a headscarf despite this, the case is referred to the Department of Education. In the event of further violations, the district administrative authority may impose fines of up to 800 euros, even on multiple occasions.
Before the law took effect, there were attempts to boycott the headscarf ban. The “Krone” reported on this. Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr confirmed the boycott attempts on “Ö1.” “There were efforts to organize resistance here, from the far left, but in some cases also from Muslim associations. Both must be rejected, because laws must be obeyed. However, this attempted organized resistance did not work.”
Most violations of the headscarf ban occurred in the east, where the school year began a week earlier. Specifically, the Vienna Education Authority has recorded 55 reported cases of violations so far, while around ten cases have been reported in Lower Austria. One case is known in Burgenland; there are none in Tyrol or Vorarlberg. The Styrian Department of Education reports seven known cases, and Salzburg reports five. In Upper Austria, while there are still some female students who continue to wear headscarves, a concrete picture of the situation is still lacking; the situation is similar in Carinthia.
The Chancellor Takes a Firm Stance
ÖVP Chancellor Christian Stocker also has strong words for those who oppose the policy. “If parents force their daughters to wear the headscarf, Austria is not the right country for them.”
Minister versus Influencer
Integration Minister Claudia Bauer, for whom the controversial ban is a prestige project, has been facing heavy criticism from the Muslim community for weeks. On her social media channels, this topic is impossible to ignore. On Thursday, she responded to a video by the well-known Viennese influencer “Satansbratan,” who spoke out critically against the headscarf ban: “I don’t get it. There’s a headscarf ban in school, but girls aged 12 or 13 are allowed to walk around in miniskirts, crop tops, and full makeup.”
Girls aren’t allowed to practice their religion, wear a headscarf, and “protect themselves out there”: “You see how all those guys are lurking out there, how every man is calling after them,” says the influencer.
“Man! I’m so sick of this… Girls have to protect themselves with a piece of cloth? I really can’t stand hearing that anymore!” was the minister’s response. “It’s exactly these kinds of views that we can’t stand.”
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