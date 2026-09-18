Minister vs. Influencer: “Man, I’m sick of this!”

Most violations of the headscarf ban occurred in the east, where the school year began a week earlier. Specifically, the Vienna Education Authority has recorded 55 reported cases of violations so far, while around ten cases have been reported in Lower Austria. One case is known in Burgenland; there are none in Tyrol or Vorarlberg. The Styrian Department of Education reports seven known cases, and Salzburg reports five. In Upper Austria, while there are still some female students who continue to wear headscarves, a concrete picture of the situation is still lacking; the situation is similar in Carinthia.