"I Accept the Punishment"
Child Abuse Case: “Gunkl’s” Trial Date Now Set
Viennese cabaret artist Günther Paal, known as “Gunkl,” is accused of sexually abusing a three-year-old girl. The trial date has now been set—the case will be heard on October 22 at the Vienna Regional Court. In a video, the artist said he would “accept any punishment without objection.”
Both “Gunkl’s” defense attorney, Florian Horwath, and Werner Wendt (Hubert Wagner Law Firm), the legal representative of the two women accused of blackmailing the cabaret artist, have waived their right to object to the indictment. The two women, aged 42 and 62, and the artist will be tried together in October. The trial is scheduled to last three and a half hours.
As reported, Paal is accused of sexual abuse of minors and possession of child abuse material. The little girl’s mother and grandmother are alleged to have been present when “Gunkl” committed the sexual assault in January 2025. At that time, the artist had been in a sexual relationship with the two accused women for more than ten years, part of which was compensated. The two women are also said to have been in love with Paal. Among other things, they testified that they had celebrated birthdays together.
After the assault on the girl, the mother and grandmother are said to have pressured the Viennese man and demanded cash. It is reported that “Gunkl” was made to fear a physical attack and media exposure. The 64-year-old is said to have handed over a total of 159,000 euros in cash to the women.
Girl in the Care of Child and Youth Services
In May 2026, Paal turned himself in to the police and filed a voluntary self-report. During a search of his home, authorities seized a computer containing 960 image files and 19 video files depicting minors in sexual situations. The girl was removed from the family and is now housed in a crisis center; the Vienna Child and Youth Welfare Services has been granted custody.
This article is being updated continuously.
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