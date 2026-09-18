Child Abuse Case: “Gunkl’s” Trial Date Now Set

As reported, Paal is accused of sexual abuse of minors and possession of child abuse material. The little girl’s mother and grandmother are alleged to have been present when “Gunkl” committed the sexual assault in January 2025. At that time, the artist had been in a sexual relationship with the two accused women for more than ten years, part of which was compensated. The two women are also said to have been in love with Paal. Among other things, they testified that they had celebrated birthdays together.