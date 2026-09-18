Rodionov Gives Austria a 1-0 Lead

After all, the match opened with Austria’s number one, Jurij Rodionov, facing Belgium’s number two, Gauthier Onclin. But as is so often the case when he’s the favorite, the Austrian struggled for a long time. On the slow clay court, Onclin managed to draw Rodionov into long rallies and stay in them with his defensive play. Given the Belgian’s weak serves, Rodionov’s returns were far too harmless for a long time. “My nerves were getting to me a bit at the start,” the 27-year-old admitted afterward.