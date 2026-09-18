Berglandmilch Approves Major Dairy Merger

The wave of consolidation among cooperative dairies over the past 30 years comes as no surprise to Wifo economist Franz Sinabell. The cost savings resulting from these mergers could be passed on to dairy farmers if dairy management “does a good job,” says Sinabell. In other EU countries, commercial dairy processors hold “significant market shares” and generate billions in corporate revenue. The wave of mergers in the domestic dairy industry is being closely monitored by competition regulators. “At some point, the competition authority will put a stop to the consolidations,” Sinabell predicts. The situation is particularly critical where dairy farmers can only supply their milk to a single dairy and are therefore heavily dependent on it economically.