Diesel in Austria is more expensive than ever!

“Finally, some relief for people”

In light of the price increases, calls for support for drivers and the transportation industry are growing louder once again. At the gas pumps, consumers are facing sky-high prices, while corporations are raking in extraordinary profits, according to Martin Grasslober, an ÖATMC transportation industry expert. “It’s high time to finally provide relief to those who depend on their cars,” he urges. Grasslober also calls once again for an EU-wide excess profits tax on oil companies. This would make it possible to lower the fuel tax and CO2 pricing and reduce cost pressures.