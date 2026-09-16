Internal Investigations
Real Police Officers Protected a “Fake” Amazon CEO
At least three police officers were present at a company party in Micheldorf (Upper Austria) in mid-August to protect Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who was attending the event. He was, of course, a lookalike, but the police officers were real. An investigation is now underway to determine who authorized and paid for the “operation.” A high-ranking Beamer is the focus of the investigation.
“Is it him, or isn’t it?” wondered numerous partners and employees at a party hosted by tool manufacturer Haidlmair on August 19 in Micheldorf. The talk was all about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had landed there by helicopter that afternoon.
Bezos Look-Alike
At second glance, however, it became clear that it wasn’t the real U.S. entrepreneur on a flying visit to Upper Austria, but a paid lookalike. On his Instagram profile, he wrote: “From the helicopter into the hall, accompanied by Mario Haidlmair, my bodyguards, and SIG OÖ.”
Real Police Officers
Unlike the fake Bezos, the supposed bodyguards were reportedly not paid actors, but “real” police officers. At least three officers from the Rapid Intervention Group (SIG) can be seen in numerous photos and videos of the celebration.
Investigation Confirmed
Why the police officers were there, who authorized the operation, and who will cover the costs are the subject of an investigation. This has been confirmed by the Upper Austria State Police Directorate (LPD OÖ), which, in response to an inquiry from “Krone,” stated: “The Upper Austria State Police Directorate is already aware of the facts of the case, and corresponding investigations involving all parties concerned are underway.”
Ongoing proceedings
No further details will be provided in light of the ongoing proceedings. The Ministry of the Interior is also remaining tight-lipped, citing the jurisdiction of the LPD OÖ’s disciplinary commission. As the “Standard” first reported, Linz Police Chief Klaus Hübner is said to have authorized the operation.
Those Involved Know Each Other
The publication cites conversations with company CEO Mario Haidlmair, who has known Hübner for many years and contacted him regarding Bezos’s visit. When asked by the “Krone,” the high-ranking police officer declined to comment on the matter.
Many Questions Remain
This leaves many questions unanswered: Who paid for the operation? Was it billed as overtime? Were the weapons they carried real? Is a specific person under investigation, and what exactly are the allegations? Malicious tongues might also want to know: Can you book police officers for children’s birthday parties and Christmas parties as well?
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