“Protection of the Language”
Council of Europe Criticizes Two Austrian States
In Austria, the extent to which minority languages are protected depends heavily on the ZIP code. While Carinthia and Burgenland fare comparatively well, the Council of Europe identifies significant gaps, particularly in two other states.
There are six recognized minority languages in Austria: Burgenland Croatian, Czech, Hungarian, Romani, Slovak, and Slovenian. Austria has ratified the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, which has been in force in the country since 2001. In doing so, the Republic has committed itself not only to preserving historically established languages from extinction but also to actively promoting their use in public life—for example, in schools, before government agencies and courts, in the media, and in cultural settings.
Overall Positive Assessment
How well this works varies by federal state, as a new report by the Council of Europe shows. The overall assessment is positive: Austria has a “well-developed system” for protecting minority languages. But this is not the case everywhere.
Carinthia receives the highest marks. Here, Slovenian is firmly anchored in the education system from kindergarten through university. In the 2024–25 school year, 2,372 children received bilingual instruction at 53 elementary schools. In addition, there is the Slovenian Gymnasium in Klagenfurt and several bilingual vocational schools.
Still Room for Improvement
Progress is also being made in government offices: 100 online forms have been translated into Slovenian, and bilingual employees receive a bonus. The Council of Europe therefore commends Carinthia for its efforts to “strengthen the presence of minority languages in education, administration, and public life.” Nevertheless, there is still room for improvement. There is a shortage of bilingual teachers and suitable teaching materials. The drop-off is particularly steep after elementary school: in 16 middle schools, only 289 students were still learning Slovenian. The Council of Europe refers to a “sharp decline” in the transition to secondary school.
Burgenland: Good, but with Gaps
Burgenland is also comparatively well-positioned. Burgenland Croatian and Hungarian are taught from kindergarten through high school, and Romani is also promoted. Together with Carinthia, the state is trying to attract more young people to the bilingual teaching profession. The report cites a nursing and senior care home in Schandorf, set to open in 2023, where Burgenland Croatian and Hungarian are used, as an “encouraging practical example.” However, there are shortcomings when it comes to dealing with government agencies: the state’s website lacks forms in Burgenland Croatian and Hungarian. There is also a shortage of bilingual staff.
Criticism for Vienna and Styria
The assessment of Vienna is significantly worse. The Council of Europe notes the absence of a “structured and proactive approach” to protecting minority languages. These languages are usually offered in public schools only as part of first-language instruction. The Komenský School, which offers bilingual instruction in Czech and Slovak from kindergarten through high school graduation, is considered a model for the whole of Austria. However, its long-term funding is not secured, and its future is “uncertain,” according to the report. The Council of Europe is therefore calling on the federal government and the city to finally find a lasting solution.
Styria also lags behind in a comparison of federal states. While there is good cooperation with the Slovenian ethnic group as well as individual programs in schools and cultural institutions, a clear strategy and specific legal framework are lacking. In the kindergarten sector, Slovenian is offered only through courses provided by an association in Graz. Enrollment numbers have recently declined, particularly in elementary schools. The ethnic group currently sees the best prospects for a continuous program from kindergarten through high school in Bad Radkersburg. According to the report, the preservation of minority languages in both federal states continues to depend heavily on private schools, associations, and individual initiatives.
Austerity Measures Jeopardize Projects
However, the Council of Europe also holds the federal government accountable. Funding for ethnic groups has ranged between 7.6 and 7.9 million euros since 2021 but was cut in 2025 and 2026 as part of austerity measures. This raises “concerns regarding the sustainability of ongoing and planned projects.”
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