Council of Europe Criticizes Two Austrian States

Criticism for Vienna and Styria

The assessment of Vienna is significantly worse. The Council of Europe notes the absence of a “structured and proactive approach” to protecting minority languages. These languages are usually offered in public schools only as part of first-language instruction. The Komenský School, which offers bilingual instruction in Czech and Slovak from kindergarten through high school graduation, is considered a model for the whole of Austria. However, its long-term funding is not secured, and its future is “uncertain,” according to the report. The Council of Europe is therefore calling on the federal government and the city to finally find a lasting solution.