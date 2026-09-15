Weichselbraun as the Star
This ORF show is returning to TV in 2027
Next week, ORF will present its 2027 programming lineup. Many shows had to fall victim to budget cuts, but some tried-and-true favorites remained on the entertainment schedule. Fans were particularly anxious about “Dancing Stars” and the popular host Mirjam Weichselbraun.
For years, star host Mirjam Weichselbraun has been one of public broadcasting’s go-to hosts—especially when it comes to major prime-time live shows. Most recently, at the Opera Ball, the native of Tyrol once again proved that she’s a sure bet when it comes to pulling off such a massive undertaking on television.
Weichselbraun as an “All-Purpose Asset”
Of course, there are a few up-and-coming talents in the ORF’s pool of presenters, but apparently still too few who can hold a candle to the 44-year-old jack-of-all-trades in this regard. After all, there’s hardly a situation that Weichselbraun can’t handle live on air. On the contrary, she conveys a sense of effortless ease to the audience like few others can. Whether at the Opera Ball or on “Dancing Stars” in the past.
Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of speculation about what’s next for the star host—who lives in the UK—at the public broadcaster. Especially against the backdrop of budget cuts, including in the ORF’s entertainment division. But as the sparrows are already chirping from the rooftops of Küniglberg, Weichselbraun will once again be a fixture at the Opera Ball next year. Just as she is on “Dancing Stars.”
Budget cuts for the million-euro show, but not for...
Yes, you read that right: the popular entertainment show will celebrate its return to television in 2027, regardless of any financial cutbacks at ORF. Well-informed sources say so. This comes as a relief to many fans—after all, there are rumors that the ORF plans to cancel even long-running favorites like “Millionenshow” with Armin Assinger in 2027 for cost reasons.
But “Dancing Stars” seems to be a sure thing. In addition to the celebrities set to appear, the hosts have already been finalized—even if it means the likable Tyrolean has to be flown in and out every week. It seems they’d rather stick with the tried-and-true, teaming up with Mirjam and Andi Knoll. Well, then...
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