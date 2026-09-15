This ORF show is returning to TV in 2027

Weichselbraun as an “All-Purpose Asset”

Of course, there are a few up-and-coming talents in the ORF’s pool of presenters, but apparently still too few who can hold a candle to the 44-year-old jack-of-all-trades in this regard. After all, there’s hardly a situation that Weichselbraun can’t handle live on air. On the contrary, she conveys a sense of effortless ease to the audience like few others can. Whether at the Opera Ball or on “Dancing Stars” in the past.